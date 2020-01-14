Cannabis reform is getting its first hearing in front of members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee on Wednesday, but no one from the industry has been called to testify.

The Subcommittee on Health of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a hearing titled “Cannabis Policies for the New Decade,” which is focused particularly on public health issues related to marijuana.

The hearing references six bills that the committee has some jurisdiction over.

Legislation on marijuana research.

Veterans access.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, a comprehensive descheduling bill.

Those bills include:

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee advanced the MORE Act in November in a historic vote.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) said in a statement that while it is encouraged that lawmakers have prioritized the hearing, it’s unfortunate the committee “is not calling upon any witnesses to testify explicitly in support of ending our failed policy of marijuana prohibition.”

Beginning at about 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, a live-stream of the hearing will be available here.