Columbia Care, a New York-based multistate marijuana operator, said it will start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday.

The company also said it will maintain its listing on Toronto’s NEO exchange, where it trades as CCHW . Columbia Care will have the same ticker symbol on the CSE.

The dual listing is a different approach than another U.S.-based MSO, Ayr Strategies, which gave up its listing on the NEO once it joined the CSE in August 2019.

Columbia Care, which operates in 17 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Europe and has 96 facilities either operating or in development, also trades on the U.S. over-the- counter markets as CCHWF.

The company said on March 10 it recorded $24.5 million of adjusted revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 with full-year revenue of $78.8 million.

