USDA approves genetically modified hemp strain that’s THC- and CBD-free

By MJBizDaily Staff

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a genetically modified hemp strain without THC or CBD that could help hemp farmers reduce waste.

The Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison developed the strain, called Badger G, according to Benzinga.

Badger G was designed to have high levels of the cannabinoid CBG but no CBD or THC, which scientists eliminated through gene-editing technology.

The University of Wisconsin said Badger G could eliminate up to 25% of crop waste that occurs when samples have more than the .03% THC limit on hemp.

It’s the second genetically modified hemp variety approved by the USDA.

A low-THC and -CBD strain was developed by Growing Together Research in October.

