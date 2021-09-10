Valens, Entourage to make white-label CBD products for retailer Fire & Flower

Two Canadian cannabis businesses, The Valens Co. and Entourage Health Corp., announced they will produce white-label CBD products for major Canadian retail chain Fire & Flower.

Valens will manufacture Fire & Flower’s Revity-brand CBD oil “for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan with the potential to expand into additional provincial and territorial markets where permitted and agreed,” the British Columbia-based company said in a news release.

Valens liquidated most of its cannabis oil inventory at the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, Ontario-based Entourage Health said it will produce Revity-brand CBD softgels for Fire & Flower.

“Revity CBD products are available in Saskatchewan retail locations and will expand into Ontario in mid-September 2021, with Manitoba locations expected in the near future,” Entourage said in a news release.

Entourage, formerly called WeedMD, announced its initial deal to produce Revity CBD products, including oil, for Fire & Flower in August 2020.

Fire & Flower spokeswoman Charley Varanelli told MJBizDaily that Entourage “opted not to keep producing the oil in its current format” after Health Canada changed packaging requirements for cannabis oil earlier this year.

Fire & Flower and Entourage “agreed to move to the CBD softgels instead,” and oil production shifted to Valens, Varanelli said via email.

The retailer owns more than 85 stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, including one store in Yukon Territory.