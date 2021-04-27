Valens to enter US via $40M purchase of Florida CBD firm Green Roads

(A version of this story first appeared on Hemp Industry Daily.)

Valens Co. has agreed to purchase Florida hemp-CBD manufacturer Green Roads in a $40 million deal that will allow the Canadian marijuana company to enter the United States cannabinoid market.

The $40 million upfront purchase price includes $25.4 million in Valens Co. common shares and up to $14.6 million in cash.

Green Roads can receive up to an additional $20 million in earnout payments if financial goals are met after the transaction.

In a news release, British Columbia-based Valens said the purchase also allows it to enter the U.S. marijuana market if and when the federal government legalizes MJ.

“Additionally, Green Roads is strategically located in Florida, which has a robust state-legal medical cannabis program,” Valens noted.