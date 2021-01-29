Vape mail ban likely won’t impact marijuana businesses, stakeholders say

A recent mandate that vape products cannot be shipped via the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t seem to have the marijuana sector overly concerned.

In late December, U.S. lawmakers passed the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act, which prohibits the USPS from shipping vape products.

But stakeholders in the marijuana vape sector don’t believe that will impact their businesses.

Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-founder and CEO of New York-based vape manufacturer The Blinc Group, said vape companies don’t typically ship hardware via traditional shipping methods such as UPS, FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service.

Vape companies tend to use private shipping firms, and it’s already illegal to ship marijuana through the mail.

Dumas de Rauly sees the ban as more targeting e-cigarette and nicotine vaporizer companies.

Kevin Gallagher, executive director of the Colorado Cannabis Manufacturers Association, which counts about 50 marijuana licensees as members, also downplayed the impact of the ban on the legal marijuana industry.

“For our membership it’s not a huge concern at the moment,” he said. “I would venture to guess the vast majority of our companies don’t use the mail.”

– Bart Schaneman