Vaporizers containing THC, CBD, or any other cannabinoid derived from hemp are now banned in Texas.

Senate Bill 2024 also bans many types of nicotine vapes, including e-cigarettes made in China, those marketed to children and any devices that look like toys or smart phone cases, according to KVUE ABC.

The only cannabis vaporizer products now allowed in the state are low-THC oil offerings that comply with the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP), the state’s limited but recently expanded medical marijuana law, according to Denver-based law firm Vicente LLP.

Texas’ ban is considered one of the toughest vape laws in the country, according to Houston-based NBC-2.

The penalty for retailers caught selling those products is up to a year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.

The law’s supporters say SB 2024 is designed to keep teens from purchasing the products.

Opponents say the law restricts access for adults who use THC to help with medical conditions such as pain, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

And for retailers like Anthony Vasquez, co-owner of Dooby’s in South Austin, the law is dealing a financial blow.

The now-banned products make up at least a quarter of his revenue, Vasquez told KVUE.

That business will now “just disappear overnight,” he said.

A separate bill supported by Gov. Greg Abbott would ban all hemp-derived THC products in Texas, outlawing an estimated $5.5 billion market.

However, that bill appears stalled for now.