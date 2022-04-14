Colorado cannabis company partners with craft beer brand for MJ-inspired beer

Denver-based Veritas Fine Cannabis is partnering with Oskar Blues Brewery to release a beer that’s made by pairing naturally occurring terpenes in hop strains with naturally occurring terpenes in marijuana strains.

Veritasty IPA (7% alcohol by volume) will be released April 20 to coincide with the upcoming unofficial marijuana holiday, 4/20, according to a news release.

The collaboration is the first between the two companies since Dale Katechis, founder of Longmont, Colorado-based Oskar Blues, joined Veritas Fine Cannabis as a strategic partner and investor in 2021, according to the release.

In tandem with the IPA release, Veritas is launching a line of co-branded products featuring the strains and terpenes that inspired the beer.

Those strains include Cake Pop, Layer Cake and Strawberry Milk.

“Through this collaboration, we’re excited to educate people about the parallels between two Colorado staples – craft beer and cannabis – and the role terpenes play in the experience of both,” Jordan Plunkett, marketing director for Veritas Fine Cannabis, said in the release.