A coalition of Vermont doctors is urging state lawmakers to cap the amount of THC allowed in all cannabis products at 15%, a move that, if implemented could have major ramifications for marijuana companies in the state.

According to VTDigger, the Vermont Medical Society – which represents 2,400 doctors and physician assistants – sent a resolution to the Legislature asking the state Cannabis Control Board to establish a new potency cap for the sake of consumer safety.

Advertisement

The physicians’ resolution also:

Calls for health warnings to be mandated on cannabis product packaging and ads.

Cited the state health department, which reported last year that “marijuana use is a significant public health problem in Vermont, and it is getting worse.”

It’s not clear yet whether regulators or lawmakers will act on the resolution.

Vermont already has a potency cap for its upcoming recreational marijuana market, with flower capped at 30% THC and concentrates at 60% THC.

Medical marijuana products in Vermont, however, are not limited on potency.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

Vermont currently is the only state in the nation with THC potency limits, though lawmakers in Colorado and other states have been weighing such caps.

The new adult-use market in Vermont is expected to launch next spring.