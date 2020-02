The Vermont House of Representatives on Thursday took the next procedural step to legalize adult-use cannabis sales in the state.

A marijuana legalization bill that the House passed in a 90-54 vote a day earlier, was approved Thursday by the chamber in a voice vote on the third reading.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which passed its own version on a 23-5 vote about a year ago.

The Senate likely will call a conference committee to resolve differences with the House version.

The final bill then would go to Republican Gov. Phil Scott for his signature.

Whether the governor would sign the bill is an open question.