Vermont issues first licenses for recreational cannabis retailers

Vermont issued its first retail adult-use cannabis business licenses, with at least one store aiming to open Oct. 1.

According to the VT Digger, the state Cannabis Control Board gave retail recreational permits to Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Flora Cannabis in Middlebury and gave granted permission for Ceres Med – formerly Champlain Valley Dispensary – in South Burlington to transition from medical to adult-use marijuana sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stores can start selling marijuana once they:

Pay their license fees.

Obtain local licenses.

Train employees how to recognize symptoms of substance-use disorder and overconsumption.

The state has said delays in issuing licenses for outdoor cultivators could create supply challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner of Flora Cannabis, Dave Silberman, told VT Digger he plans to open his store Oct. 1.

Other prospective store owners said that might be an ambitious timeline and that opening in November or later might be more likely.