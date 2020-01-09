Vermont lawmakers push for adult-use cannabis sales, taxation

Some Vermont lawmakers and other officials urged the full Legislature to pass a law to regulate and tax marijuana sales in the state, a renewed attempt to approve a full-fledged recreational market.

Though it became legal in July 2018 to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, the law contains no provision for the sale or regulation of the substance. Users must grow it themselves or buy it from illicit dealers.

Last February, however, the Vermont Senate passed a bill that would establish such a system, but the measure has not yet been acted upon by the House.

“It is past time to enact a bill creating safe, legal access to cannabis,” Democratic state Sen. Richard Sears, a longtime proponent of taxing and regulating the sale of marijuana in the state, said during a news conference at the statehouse.

“I am here to say that the Senate is ready to work with the House counterparts to move this bill.”

House leaders said last year they didn’t have time to take up the proposal.

Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he’s concerned about highway safety, and he’d like to see some effective way to measure impairment of drivers who use marijuana.

– Associated Press