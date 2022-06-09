Vermont licenses 2 cannabis testing labs ahead of adult-use sales launch

Vermont regulators licensed two laboratories to test adult-use cannabis in the state’s burgeoning program.

Bia Diagnostics and Steep Hill Labs, though a licensee partnership, have been issued testing permits as the state prepares to launch adult-use marijuana sales in October.

Bia Diagnostics has been testing hemp in Vermont for the past three years, according to a news release, and is currently accepting marijuana samples at its Colchester location.

The lab is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for cannabis testing, the release noted.

Steep Hill Vermont plans to begin testing marijuana and hemp flower and other processed cannabis by this fall, according to a release.

California-based Steep Hill began testing cannabis commercially in 2008 and has opened laboratories in 10 U.S. states as well as Mexico and Canada.