Vermont recreational cannabis sales total $2.6 million in first month

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Recreational cannabis stores in Vermont took in $2.6 million in October, the first month of adult-use sales, according to data shared by the state tax department.

That’s on track with Vermont Cannabis Control Board sales projections, Burlington-based alt-weekly Seven Days reported.

According to 2022 MJBiz Factbook projections, Vermont retailers likely will generate $3 million to $5 million in recreational sales this year and $120 million-$145 million by 2026..

Store inventories in Vermont have improved since the October launch of adult-use sales, Seven Days reported, and the number of store licenses has increased from seven to 36.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Alaska ranks highest, New Jersey lowest in adult-use marijuana taxes, report says
Chart showing the state taxes paid on a hypothetical purchase of marijuana

Cultivation

Cannabis growers report bumper harvest amid overproduction, low prices
Image of cannabis that's ready to be harvested

Manufacturing

Strong retail demand in Vermont on first day of recreational marijuana sales
Image of a customer at Flora Cannabis
All U.S. Briefs Medical & Recreational Retail Vermont 