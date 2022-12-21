Vermont recreational cannabis sales total $2.6 million in first month

Recreational cannabis stores in Vermont took in $2.6 million in October, the first month of adult-use sales, according to data shared by the state tax department.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s on track with Vermont Cannabis Control Board sales projections, Burlington-based alt-weekly Seven Days reported.

According to 2022 MJBiz Factbook projections, Vermont retailers likely will generate $3 million to $5 million in recreational sales this year and $120 million-$145 million by 2026..

ADVERTISEMENT

Store inventories in Vermont have improved since the October launch of adult-use sales, Seven Days reported, and the number of store licenses has increased from seven to 36.