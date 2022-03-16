Vermont regulators pass emergency rules for medical cannabis market

Vermont installed emergency rules to keep the state’s medical cannabis program running.

The emergency rules were necessary because Vermont’s MMJ statutes were repealed March 1 under state law, meaning there were no regulations to govern the program, according to the Battleboro Reformer.

The state Cannabis Control Board on Monday adopted new rules dictating how medical cannabis businesses are licensed and spelling out how those companies are regulated.

It also adopted three emergency rules, effective immediately, that deal with medical marijuana, compliance and enforcement of MMJ laws in the state as well as how dispensaries are regulated.

In other business, the board discussed social equity and background checks for medical marijuana business applicants.

The board agreed that applicants can submit additional application information verbally or in writing, including criminal background information.