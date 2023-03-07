Virginia cannabis advocates push for changes to approved delta-8 bill

The Virginia Cannabis Association (VCA) wants the state’s recently passed delta-8 THC bill to be amended because it is too restrictive and could hurt the local hemp industry.

The VCA sent a letter to the governor warning that the bill contains language that bans CBD in addition to higher-THC products, according to The Progress-Index of Petersburg.

“If enforced as written, making CBD illegal would needlessly wipe out the entire hemp extract industry in Virginia and turn consumers toward unregulated and potentially unsafe markets,” the VCA wrote.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has not yet signed the bill into law but is expected to.

The VCA also said thousands of jobs and billions of dollars were at risk of being lost.

Passed last month, House Bill 2294:

Requires sellers of intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoid products to be licensed.

Bans sales of products with more than 2 milligrams or 0.3% THC per package.

Adds new label requirements for producers.

The VCA called the THC cap “arbitrary” and label requirements “cumbersome.”