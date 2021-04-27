Virginia creating trio of cannabis oversight boards for adult-use program

Virginia state officials have a trio of oversight boards to appoint prior to marijuana becoming legal for citizens to possess and consume this July, including an industry board that will be in charge of licensing businesses to cultivate and sell recreational cannabis starting as soon as January 2024.
According to NBC affiliate WWBT, the three boards are:
- The Cannabis Control Board to oversee business licensing and enforcement. Gov. Ralph Northam will appoint five members.
- A Public Health Advisory Board to advise lawmakers on public health impacts of legalization. The board will have 21 members, and will include representatives from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Medical Society of Virginia, and the Virginia Pharmacists Association, among others.
- A Cannabis Oversight Commission to oversee the entirety of the legalization rollout. The board will be comprised of 10 state lawmakers.