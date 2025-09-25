Virginia cannabis regulators reported nearly $30 million in medical marijuana sales since the beginning of seed-to-sale tracking two months ago, well above projections.

According to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, cannabis patients made 256,432 transactions and registered $29.94 million in sales in July and August.

That’s well above projections.

Total sales for 2025 were expected to peak at $59 million, according to MJBizDaily Factbook estimate.

Virginia has about 103,900 registered cannabis patients, according to the Factbook.

Cultivators in the state also reported harvesting 17,786 plants, according to data reported to Metrc, Virgina’s seed-to-sale tracking provider.

Virginia state law restricts MMJ operators to five “pharmaceutical processor” permits distributed by geographic region.

When will Virginia adult-use marijuana sales begin?

Virginia still has the distinction of being the only market in the U.S. where adult-use cannabis is legal but sales are restricted to MMJ.

That’s because bills to legalize adult-use retail in the state have been repeatedly vetoed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Cannabis businesses and advocates are hopeful that a new governor may mean the launch of adult-use sales next month, Richmond BizSense reported.

A bipartisan commission of lawmakers is working on crafting yet another set of proposed regulations, state Del. Paul Krizek, the commission chair, told the news outlet.

Among the rules Krizek said the commission is considering are statewide license caps.

These include:

350 cannabis stores statewide.

Cultivation limits by plant count rather than canopy space.

Allowing municipalities to ban stores.

Partisan cannabis politics in multistate operator-dominated Virginia

According to Krizek, Virginia’s adult-use marijuana market stands a good chance of launching in 2026 if voters elect Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger in November.

By contrast, Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has claimed adult-use cannabis “will destroy us” and once boasted of firing an employee once she “found out he was on marijuana.”

The most recently vetoed legislation would have give exclusive adult-use sales rights to the state’s existing medical marijuana businesses, which are major multistate operators: