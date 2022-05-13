Wage-theft complaint snares Colorado CBD maker

A former employee at a Denver CBD manufacturing plant alleges that Kiss Nutraceuticals had employees working more than 50 hours a week without paying overtime.

Melissa Gamboa says in a lawsuit filed in Colorado federal court that up to 300 other employees were scammed by wage theft by the manufacturer.

Gamboa is seeking class action status and back pay – plus 12% interest – and damages.

She argues that owners Cole Evans and Grant Dean paid hourly workers “non-payroll checks in order to obscure the fact that they were refusing to pay their employees overtime wages.”

The case also asks the court to fine Kiss Nutraceuticals $100 per day for violating Denver’s minimum wage ordinance.

The CBD company also has manufacturing operations in Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Texas.

The company has not yet replied to the lawsuit.,