CEO of cannabis edibles firm Wana Brands to hold Instagram chat

Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Boulder, Colorado-based infused product company Wana Brands, will join an Instagram Live Chat on Thursday afternoon with Marijuana Business Daily senior reporter John Schroyer.

Whiteman will be taking questions during the session, which begins at 4:30 ET/1:30 PT.

Despite the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Whiteman believes the cannabis industry should tap into the “all in this together” strength that comes from adversity and get creative.

Pulling back financially will exacerbate economic decline, she says.

