Washington state is allowing licensed cannabis dispensaries with medically compliant products to provide curbside service to patients in order to “promote social distancing,” according to the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Dispensaries can temporarily sell to “qualified patients” outside of their businesses, but “within the licensed property line,” the agency said.

However, dispensaries may not operate drive-through windows.

All Washington state marijuana stores have been allowed to remain open during the coronavirus crisis.