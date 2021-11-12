Washington state regulators destroyed 13,000 pounds of cannabis valued at $3 million from three adjoining marijuana farms for allegedly growing more than allowed by regulations.

According to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Evergreen Nirvana and Black Diamond Cannabis are licensed to grow 30,000 square of marijuana canopy and Green Volcano is permitted for 10,000 square feet.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) notified the three farms – which are next to each other near the town of Touchet in Walla Walla County – that they were allegedly growing more than their allotted canopy and 50% of their crops was going to be destroyed.

It’s unclear how the state arrived at the $3 million valuation for the cannabis.

The farms’ owners told the newspaper they are being unfairly penalized by the state because:

Other growers have lodged complaints.

They believe the LCB has changed its interpretation of rules regarding canopy.

An agent working for the LCB did say the governing body is taking more action to address cultivators exceeding canopy limits after complaints from cannabis trade associations such as the Washington Sun and Craft Growers Association.