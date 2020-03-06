Coming Soon Where Does Coronavirus Rank in Your Business Worries Coronavirus Funding challenges. High taxes. Illicit market competition. Results Vote Where Does Coronavirus Rank in Your Business Worries Coronavirus 4 ( 10.53 % ) Funding challenges. 15 ( 39.47 % ) High taxes. 7 ( 18.42 % ) Illicit market competition. 12 ( 31.58 % ) Back

As the coronavirus rattles broader stock markets around the world, it is also making it even harder for cannabis companies to raise money from investors in an already-tight funding environment.

But some marijuana financial experts see a possible silver lining for investors: an opportunity to buy, or at least get a chunk of, some companies on the cheap – for those willing to open their checkbooks.

