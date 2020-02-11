Weedmaps cracking down on illicit Michigan marijuana ads

Online cannabis advertising giant Weedmaps has stopped accepting ads from Michigan marijuana companies that can’t show proof they have valid state business license numbers.

California-based Weedmaps also is allowing users to “flag” businesses that might not be licensed, a Weedmaps spokesperson told MLive.com.

Michigan regulators asked Weedmaps in late December to honor a commitment to quit accepting advertisements from illicit marijuana operators.

Licensed marijuana companies in Michigan, where recreational cannabis sales began Dec. 1, say illicit operations can advertise products at much lower prices because they aren’t paying thousands of dollars in taxes and application and licensing fees.