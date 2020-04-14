Weigh in on best perks to offer cannabis workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Published 59 mins ago

Coming Soon
As a cannabis business owner, the best way for you to reward employees is:
As a cannabis business owner, the best way for you to reward employees is:
As a cannabis business owner, the best way for you to reward employees is:

Marijuana businesses increasingly are rewarding employees who are working during the coronavirus crisis, and the perks range from money to Netflix subscriptions.

We’d like to hear from you, the cannabis business owner, on what you think is the best way to say “thank you” to essential employees during the pandemic.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.

Latest Headlines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *