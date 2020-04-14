Coming Soon As a cannabis business owner, the best way for you to reward employees is: With a raise or bonus. Educational opportunities. A fun perk such as a free subscription to Netflix Results Vote As a cannabis business owner, the best way for you to reward employees is: With a raise or bonus. 5 ( 100 % ) Educational opportunities. 0 ( 0 % ) A fun perk such as a free subscription to Netflix 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Marijuana businesses increasingly are rewarding employees who are working during the coronavirus crisis, and the perks range from money to Netflix subscriptions.

We’d like to hear from you, the cannabis business owner, on what you think is the best way to say “thank you” to essential employees during the pandemic.

