Organic Alternatives, a cannabis operator in Fort Collins, Colorado, closed voluntarily over worries about the spread of coronavirus – and many more marijuana shops likely could do the same soon despite the loss in sales they’ll experience.

Concerns around marijuana retailers closing also could lead to a run on cannabis stores where consumers buy out products over fears that businesses will remain shuttered.

Read what actions an industry expert believes cannabis retailers should consider in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.