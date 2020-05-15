Coming Soon Will the “essential business” status most states gave to MMJ firms amid the coronavirus pandemic make it easier for the industry to win additional regulatory relief during the economic fallout caused by COVID-19? Yes No Possibly Results Vote Will the “essential business” status most states gave to MMJ firms amid the coronavirus pandemic make it easier for the industry to win additional regulatory relief during the economic fallout caused by COVID-19? Yes 8 ( 66.67 % ) No 1 ( 8.33 % ) Possibly 3 ( 25 % ) Back

Marijuana Business Daily would like your opinion on how the COVID-19 crisis might affect future cannabis industry regulatory policies.

Cannabis companies hope to use their newly granted status as “essential” businesses to secure a range of reforms, including access to traditional banking services and permanent approval of curbside pickup and home delivery.

Marijuana industry executives also hope to accelerate legalization efforts, given that many states are increasingly strapped financially because of economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

