White males top Nevada’s marijuana industry, but women make gains

Males, especially white males, continue to control the upper echelons of Nevada’s marijuana industry, but females made some strides in the owner-manager category in the past year.

That’s according to the state’s annual demographic study of the Nevada cannabis industry.

The survey, required by regulation, is designed to assist the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board in its efforts to increase industry diversity and inclusion.

Nearly 6,700 responded to the survey, compared with about 4,000 respondents the previous year.

Key takeaways included: