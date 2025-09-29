On a 4/20 tour of a licensed cannabis edibles manufacturer in Denver, Andrew Wood couldn’t believe what he saw: workers with no hairnets and no gloves and standing water on the floor – a breeding ground for bacteria.

Such risks are not uncommon in legal marijuana, Wood and other food-safety experts say, but can be avoided – along with costly recalls and potentially damaging reputational hazards – if edibles makers pursue third-party certification.

Wood is the director of business development at St. Louis-based food safety audit and certification firm ASI Food Safety, which offers such certification to cannabis industry operators.

He and other food-safety experts believe states don’t go far enough when it comes to ensuring cannabis edibles are safe for consumers.

Many licensed operators chafe at onerous state rules and are reluctant to add an extra layer of complexity.

He notes a recurring theme: “We’re not going to do this unless we’re told to.”

A common risk-mitigation strategy in food production, certification?with a third-party quality management system (QMS) that incorporates good manufacturing practices (GMP) is an extra step some states are beginning to require in cannabis manufacturing.

But in the meantime, for edibles makers, pursuing third-party certification could be the difference between continued operations and costly recalls, loss of brand reputation – or, worse, costly lawsuits, Wood and other experts warn.

‘Bare minimum’ mindset

The federal government regulates food production and quality.

However, it’s the states that regulate cannabis safety, Wood notes.

Some states categorize cannabis edibles as food while others consider them pharmaceutical products – which determines the safety standards and inspection protocols a business must adhere to.

But whatever the state, many operators adopt a “bare-minimum approach,” especially in established markets where operators prioritize compliance over proactive improvements, according to Darwin Millard, technical director for St. Louis-based compliance service Cannabis Safety & Quality (CSQ).

“If it’s not required, it’s seen as extra,” said Millard, noting that state laws don’t go far enough to protect consumers.

In particular, vertically integrated cannabis companies often overlook the need for third-party food safety audits because they control both production and retail, Wood said.

“The thing that makes the cannabis industry unique is that these are vertically integrated companies,” Wood said.

“They don’t look at the other half of the business and say, ‘We need a food safety audit.'”

Cost of compliance

One of the biggest barriers to businesses adopting food safety standards beyond what states require?is the perceived cost.

Millard and Wood argue that it’s a misguided perception.

Millard’s company offers certification that takes one to three days?and costs between $1,800 and $5,400 – and is renewed annually.

That’s a small price to pay compared to fines, citations and attorney fees, he said.

“It’s your insurance to prevent catastrophic loss,” Millard said.

Many operators see GMPs as a one-size-fits-all approach, which can be intimidating and costly.

Every business is different, and GMPs should be tailored to fit each operation, Wood said.

ASI offers businesses a complete suite of customized solutions, from writing standard operating procedures to setting up traceability systems.

Doing the right thing

States that mandate?third-party?food safety plans and certifications are setting a precedent for the rest of the industry.

Maryland, for example, requires products to pass a good manufacturing practices (GMP) audit and meet Code of Federal Regulations standards.

Connecticut enforces pharmaceutical-level manufacturing standards?for certain cannabis products.

But that’s a short list.

The lack of accountability in most of the country leaves consumers vulnerable, said Dave Owens of Proper Brands, a CSQ-certified company in Missouri.

For Owens, food safety is more than a regulatory requirement – it’s a commitment to doing the right thing, he told MJBizDaily.

“We started putting together a food safety plan long before the state mandated it,” Owens said. ?“It’s the right way to do business.”

Owens believes consumers have the power to drive change.

“Hold companies you’re doing business with accountable. Ask them about their food safety and quality management system,” Owens said.

But no matter where it comes from, Wood, Millard and Owens all agree it’s time for the cannabis industry to change its approach to food safety.

For operators, this means embracing food safety as a core value rather than a regulatory checkbox.

For consumers, it means using their purchasing power to demand safer products.

By prioritizing food safety, the cannabis industry can build trust, protect consumers and ensure its long-term success – and third-party certification is one way to achieve this.

“We’ve been trained to think products are safe,” Wood said. “Why should cannabis be any different?”

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com