Working with Cheech & Chong has never been smarter.

Legal cannabis retailers carrying the famous duo’s eponymous products now enjoy free access to data analytics provider Headset and its real-time insights to better manage inventory, boost profits and stay competitive, the companies announced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headset’s new collaboration with Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Co. reflects a broader trend in the cannabis industry: a growing reliance on data and technology to navigate a competitive and fragmented market, said CEO Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Headset.

“Data provides the clarity retailers need to optimize operations – whether that’s reducing waste, setting the right prices or making sure promotions actually drive revenue,” Scott said.

“In today’s environment, using data isn’t just a competitive advantage, it’s the difference between merely surviving and truly thriving.”

Cheech & Chong offer pathway to cannabis industry data

Headset users can tap into analytics around pricing, product performance, inventory management, customer profiles and loyalty.

Yet most cannabis retailers don’t dive into the data to fine-tune their shops’ operations, said Avis Bulbulyan, CEO of California-based cannabis consulting firm Siva.

“Headset usually comes up only when the dispensaries need that data, whether they’re raising capital or trying to fund something,” he said.

Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech & Chong’s, said that presenting state legislatures with real-time data could help inform regulatory decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the key components is to sit in front of a legislature and let them have real-time data to see the impact of the cannabis industry and how they can help with legislation so it benefits the cannabis industry,” Black said.

“The consumers are not going away, but if the dispensaries struggle and go away, then you have an illicit market. That’s harmful for everyone.”

The benefits also extend to brands, allowing them to forecast demand more accurately, collaborate more closely with stores and ensure the right products are available when customers want them.

The partnership likely will result in more marijuana retailers carrying the Cheech & Chong brand, Bulbulyan said.

“(Headset is) a really nice selling point to get your product on dispensary shelves,” he said.

By providing free access to Headset’s platform, Cheech & Chong’s is supporting its retail partners and contributing to the stabilization and growth of the cannabis marketplace.

Data is essential to cannabis industry success

Black said that as the industry becomes more competitive, retailers need data to ensure their survival.

“When you see dispensaries go out of business or struggle, how do you help them out?” Black said. “What more can we do so they have stabilized consistency and growth? This is a way of hedging that as an industry.”

Headset works with thousands of retailers, and the partnership with Cheech & Chong, whose products are sold in 1,450 cannabis shops nationwide, will expand its reach even further.

“While we don’t have a specific numeric target, our goal isn’t about hitting a quota – it’s about impact,” Scott said.

“What we want to see is more operators making smarter, data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and profitability. If the businesses we work with are thriving, then the cannabis industry overall is moving in the right direction.”

Subscribe to the MJBiz Factbook Exclusive industry data and analysis to help you make informed business decisions and avoid costly missteps. All the facts, none of the hype. What you will get: Monthly and quarterly updates, with new data & insights

Financial forecasts + capital investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & market opportunities

Annual survey of cannabis businesses

Consumer insights

And more! Get the Facts

Cannabis brand partnership follows mainstream formula

Partnerships between brands and technology companies can unlock benefits for everyone involved, whether it’s a well-known mainstream company or a cannabis business.

Mainstream brands have long leveraged tech partnerships to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and drive innovation.

For example, the Apple and Nike partnership revolutionized fitness tracking by integrating Nike’s athletic expertise with Apple’s cutting-edge technology.

In the cannabis space, Santa Barbara, California-based Autumn Brands, a sustainable, family-owned farm, last year partnered with Lucid Green, a direct-to-consumer marketing platform that offers education, product insights and loyalty reward through a QR code scan.

The partnership between Headset and Cheech & Chong supports retail partners and encourages smarter business practices.

“Investments like this show our commitment to the industry,” Black said. “We want nothing more than for this industry to be successful.”

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.