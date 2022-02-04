Winter Olympics feature Canadian hemp fibers in luge, bobsled tracks

By MJBizDaily Staff

(A version of this story first appeared at Hemp Industry Daily.)

Canadian Greenfield Technologies, an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in hemp products, sent more than 60,000 pounds of its NForce-Fiber for use in the luge and bobsled tracks at the Beijing Winter Olympics that opened Friday.

The fibers were used in place of plastic fibers as a concrete strengthener.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company sells hemp fibers for outdoor construction projects that use sprayed concrete – commonly called shotcrete – such as outdoor pools and skate parks. The fibers strengthen the concrete.

Canadian Greenfield Technologies also makes consumer hemp products, including cat litter, hemp-derived potting soil and food-preservation pads.

We need your insights: MJBiz Factbook Survey

In the rapidly changing cannabis industry, reliable research data is critical for making informed decisions.

Help us build the 10th annual MJBiz Factbook by answering a few questions about your industry sector and company performance. It’s completely anonymous.

Let’s grow better, together!

 
Take the MJBiz Factbook Survey
 

Earlier this week, the company sold its hemp-products division to Hempalta, a newly formed hemp company also based in Calgary, for an undisclosed price.

Canadian Greenfield Technologies retains its NForce-Fiber products and its business selling proprietary fiber processing equipment.

Hempalta is led by Darren Bondar, a former CEO of marijuana retailer Spirit Holdings.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada

Investor seeks to oust most of cannabis company Hexo’s board

Cultivation

Canopy vows to ‘forge forward,’ says no mold issues in marijuana greenhouses

Finance

Delta 9 Cannabis, citing profitability, secures CA$32 million in low-interest credit
Briefs Canada Hemp Industry News 