Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin, one of the few remaining states with no legal cannabis access, want to ban hemp-derived THC in the state.

Five GOP state legislators last week proposed to close a so-called “THC loophole” and criminalize popular intoxicating hemp-derived products, including THCA flower.

Hemp-derived THC products, including drinks served from the tap at bars and taverns, are proving extremely popular in Wisconsin.

Limited medical marijuana laws in the state allow only for CBD oil.

That creates a situation very similar to that in Texas, where hemp-derived cannabinoid products are part of an estimated $5.5 billion market.

According to the lawmakers, it’s also allowed “dangerous, psychoactive THC-laced products to proliferate in Wisconsin.”

The lawmakers say they’re “circulating a common-sense corrective bill” that changes state law to ban “psychoactive cannabinoids derived from hemp” under state law.

Bill critics, such as hemp-shop owners, say the upshot would be criminalization of popular products.

The lawmakers are:

State Rep. Lindee Brill of Sheboygan Falls, the bill’s lead sponsor.

State Rep. Jim Piwowarczyk of Hubertus.

State Rep.Chuck Wichgers of Muskego.

State Rep. Bob Donovan of Greenfield.

State Sen. Chris Kapenga of Delafield.

In a statement, the lawmakers cited a “sharp rise in delta-8 THC poisonings in young children.”

“Psychoactive substances like hemp can cause long-term damaging effects on the brain that impede cognitive function,” the statement added.

“This can handicap and alter an individual’s entire life.”

No hearings on the bill are scheduled, according to a legislative tracker.

Many states are moving to tighten rules around hemp following the 2018 Farm Bill, which led to a proliferation of intoxicating products nationwide.

Lawmakers in Washington are also pushing language that would recriminalize most hemp-derived products.

Despite broad support, efforts to legalize medical cannabis in Wisconsin have repeatedly failed amid Republican opposition.