Women make up 61% of cannabis home growers, survey shows

The image of clandestine cannabis cultivation is fading fast, with 66% of home growers feeling empowered to openly grow the plant, according to a recent survey.

Women accounted for 61% of the home growers who responded to the survey, conducted by Stripe Theory on behalf of I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM), an Amsterdam-based community-centric cannabis seed bank and educational resource.

Other key findings from the survey include:

57% of respondents agree that home growing empowers people to take control of their health and wellness.

38% of home growers agree that learning to cultivate gives them a sense of self-sufficiency and control.

35% of respondents said they cultivate at home to dictate the strain selections and quality of their cannabis.

Beyond its medical benefits, cultivating cannabis can be therapeutic, with 41% of home growers viewing it as a stress-relieving activity that transforms it from a hobby into a form of self-care.

With the proper resources and community support, anyone can grow their own marijuana.

According to 44% of home growers, the biggest misconception is the perceived difficulty in growing cannabis.

“It’s inspiring to see people from all walks of life embracing home growing,” Ernst Rustenhoven, ILGM’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“The practice of cultivating your own cannabis allows people to dismantle outdated stereotypes, increase self-sufficiency, take control of their health and build community with likeminded individuals.”