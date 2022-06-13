Workers at Denver marijuana company Green Dragon vote to unionize

Workers at Denver marijuana company Green Dragon voted to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7.

According to Denverite, the cultivation and retail workers voted 14-11 to unionize and will demand better treatment from the company.

This comes after Green Dragon, which does business in Colorado and Florida, made headlines earlier this year when workers picketed the business and alleged the company was creating unsafe and unhealthy conditions for its workers.

With the unionization, the members plan to form a committee to negotiate for better wages and job stability as well as to clean up mold issues, Denverite reported.

The unionization is another victory for the UFCW, which has steadily made progress in organizing cannabis workers across the country.

In April, Jim Araby, director of strategic campaigns for UFCW Local 5 in Northern California, estimated unions had organized 30,000-40,000 cannabis workers across the country.