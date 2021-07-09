Yeast, mold concern prompts cannabis recall in Canada

Approximately 11,304 units of recreational and medical cannabis have been recalled in Canada over concerns the affected product might contain yeast, mold and bacteria.

The recall involves dried cannabis pre-rolls produced by Edmonton, Alberta-based Atlas Growers and sold by retailers of recreational marijuana in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

An undisclosed quantity was also sold to patients by Shoppers Drug Mart’s medical cannabis arm.

“Consumers should immediately stop using this product,” the Health Canada recall notice says.

The products were sold between last December and July 7, 2021.

The Health Canada recall notice says no complaints have been received related to the recalled products.

“The use of, or exposure to a product containing yeast, mold and bacteria may cause temporary adverse health consequences, where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the recall says.

Consumers may return unopened products to the retailer where they were purchased, while Health Canada asks consumers to dispose of opened products.

The recalled Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls have the lot numbers:

P200027 (Packaged Nov 27, 2020).

P200044 (Packaged Dec 31, 2020).

P210008 (Packaged Jan 11, 2021).

The packages contain three pre-rolls weighing 0.5 grams each.