90 Alabama applicants advance to medical marijuana license review

Alabama regulators greenlit 90 medical marijuana businesses to advance to the review and scoring process for MMJ licenses.
According to Birmingham-based TV station WBMA, the approvals included:
- 38 integrated facilities.
- 18 dispensaries.
- 12 cultivators
- 11 processors
- Nine delivery providers.
- Two testing labs.
The 90 applicants advanced by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will be vying for up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor permits, four dispensary licenses, five integrated-facility permits and an unspecified number of delivery and testing laboratory licenses.
Licenses are expected to be awarded June 12.
In a deviation from other states, Alabama regulators designated a state university, rather than a private company, to score MMJ business applications.
The University of South Alabama will score the applications on a variety of criteria, including financials, business strategy, and operational plans and procedures.
It’s unclear when MMJ sales might begin in Alabama, but late 2023 is a possibility.