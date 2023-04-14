90 Alabama applicants advance to medical marijuana license review

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Prices dropping? Rent rising? Get practical insights and proven strategies for running a successful cannabis retail operation with the MJBizDaily Retail Strategy Buyers Guide. Download your free copy. 

Alabama regulators greenlit 90 medical marijuana businesses to advance to the review and scoring process for MMJ licenses.

According to Birmingham-based TV station WBMA, the approvals included:

  • 38 integrated facilities.
  • 18 dispensaries.
  • 12 cultivators
  • 11 processors
  • Nine delivery providers.
  • Two testing labs.

The 90 applicants advanced by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will be vying for up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor permits, four dispensary licenses, five integrated-facility permits and an unspecified number of delivery and testing laboratory licenses.

Licenses are expected to be awarded June 12.

In a deviation from other states, Alabama regulators designated a state university, rather than a private company, to score MMJ business applications.

The University of South Alabama will score the applications on a variety of criteria, including financials, business strategy, and operational plans and procedures.

It’s unclear when MMJ sales might begin in Alabama, but late 2023 is a possibility.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

2023 offers business opportunities in several new state cannabis markets       
Image of Tremaine Wright

Legal

Alabama regulators pick university to score medical cannabis applications
Image of Birmingham, Alabama, skyline

Legal

GOP congressman compares marijuana industry to ‘slavery’
Image of a U.S. flag waving in front of the U.S. Capitol Building
Alabama All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Farming Manufacturing Medical & Recreational News by State Retail 