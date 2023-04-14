90 Alabama applicants advance to medical marijuana license review

Alabama regulators greenlit 90 medical marijuana businesses to advance to the review and scoring process for MMJ licenses.

According to Birmingham-based TV station WBMA, the approvals included:

38 integrated facilities.

18 dispensaries.

12 cultivators

11 processors

Nine delivery providers.

Two testing labs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 90 applicants advanced by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will be vying for up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor permits, four dispensary licenses, five integrated-facility permits and an unspecified number of delivery and testing laboratory licenses.

Licenses are expected to be awarded June 12.

In a deviation from other states, Alabama regulators designated a state university, rather than a private company, to score MMJ business applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of South Alabama will score the applications on a variety of criteria, including financials, business strategy, and operational plans and procedures.

It’s unclear when MMJ sales might begin in Alabama, but late 2023 is a possibility.