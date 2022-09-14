Alabama gets 221 requests for cannabis business applications in only 2 weeks

Alabama has received 221 requests for medical cannabis business license applications since launching the process Sept. 1, according to the Alabama Daily News.

The interest in medical marijuana business licenses in Alabama in the first two weeks is not surprising since MJBizDaily projects the MMJ market in the state could generate $80 million-$90 million in sales in its first year.

The annual sales total could soar to $450 million-$545 million in the program’s fourth year.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) will issue:

Up to 12 cultivator licenses.

Up to four processor licenses.

Up to four dispensary licenses (each permit allows up to three locations).

Up to five integrated facility licenses.

An unspecified number of secure transport and testing lab licenses.

The window to request an MMJ business license application in Alabama will be open until Oct. 17.

The AMCC will accept completed applications until Dec. 30, and license winners likely will be announced in June 2023.

Each applicant for an MMJ business license must pay a nonrefundable $2,500 fee.

Applicants who are awarded licenses then must pay $40,000-$50,000 in fees.

The AMCC is charged with evaluating applicants’ finances, skills and experiences as well as their “moral character and reputation” and felony or misdemeanor convictions or expungements.

John McMillan, director of the agency, told the Montgomery-based Daily News that applicants will likely be subject to background checks, but the precise factors that would disqualify an applicant are still being discussed.

“We are focusing now on the evaluation process (of applicants),” he said. ” … We plan to have a recommendation from the staff at the commission at the October meeting.”