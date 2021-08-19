Oklahoma taps new director to oversee thriving medical cannabis market

Oklahoma’s marijuana regulatory agency hired another director, the fourth in the past three years.

According to The Oklahoman, the state’s Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) chose Adria Berry to replace Kelly Williams, who served as director for nearly a year.

Berry, an attorney who advised Gov. Kevin Stitt on cannabis policy while working for the Oklahoma secretary of state, begins her new role Aug. 30.

Three years after legalization, Oklahoma’s medical marijuana market is booming, with more than 12,500 total business licenses in the state.

Berry takes over a regulatory agency struggling to hire enough inspectors to keep up with the growth in businesses as well as a program without an operating seed-to-sale tracking system.

Williams, who was appointed interim director in 2020, was preceded by Travis Kirkpatrick (2019) and Adrienne Rollins (2018).