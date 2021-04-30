Oklahoma judge suspends state’s cannabis seed-to-sale requirement

An Oklahoma judge ordered the 60-day suspension of a rule requiring medical cannabis businesses in the state to use the Metrc seed-to-sale tracking system that regulators had contracted for the service.

The order by Special Judge Pandee Ramirez of the Okmulgee County District Court comes about two weeks after Dr. Z Leaf of Tulsa filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the state from implementing the seed-to-sale program that required businesses to plug into Florid-based Metrc’s tracking platform.

The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, questions whether the Oklahoma State Department of Health exceeded its legal authority in implementing a seed-to-sale program and requiring more than 10,000 MMJ licensees to pay for the program.

In particular, the attorney representing Dr. Z Leaf argued that regulators wrongly handed Metrc a monopoly over the service, The Oklahoman reported.

The judge’s order bars the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from requiring MMJ companies to purchase products such as plant tags from Metrc, according to the newspaper.

Beau Zoellner, who operates Dr. Z Leaf, has argued his business already has a good relationship with another seed-to-sale provider that doesn’t require customers to buy product tags.

The judge said she would take up the case again on June 29, The Oklahoman reported.

According to the judge’s order, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority cannot require businesses to use Metrc while the 60-day suspension is in effect but businesses must still submit monthly compliance reports.

Businesses, however, can still use Metrc if they want, The Oklahoman noted.