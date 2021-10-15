New Jersey regulators awarded 14 new medical cannabis business licenses in advance of next year’s likely adult-use market launch.

The issuance of the licenses fulfills a 2-year-old plan to expand the state’s MMJ program.

Advertisement

According to NJ.com, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday announced the permit winners, a mixture of 10 cultivation and four manufacturing licenses.

All 14 licenses went to companies owned by minorities or women:

Hillview Med

CYOURNJ

GSCC Management

NJ Nectar Ventures

Noble Valley Harvest Co.

Green Medicine NJ

ZY Labs

The NAR Group

Bloom Medicinals of PA

Garden State Releaf

Etain NJ

Altus New Jersey

Holistic NJ

Greenhouse Wellness of NJ

Do you have a ticket MJBizCon in Las Vegas, October 19-22? Tens of thousands of cannabis executives already have reservations for the most anticipated event of the year: 1,100 exhibits for cultivators, manufacturers and retailers.

70+ presentations, plus a keynote by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

Networking and partnerships MJBizCon Registration

The expansion is a partial culmination of a plan that began in 2019 to expand New Jersey’s relatively small MMJ market, which currently has only 23 dispensaries to serve 117,000 registered patients in the state.

But the expansion was paused for a year and a half because of a lawsuit, which was finally resolved in February.

The commission will likely award even more licenses in coming weeks, NJ.com reported, since the original expansion plan called for 24 new MMJ licenses, including 15 dispensaries, five cultivators and four vertically integrated operations.

But the commission decided at the last minute Friday to double the number of cultivators to 10.

The commission also still must set a date for when adult-use sales might begin.