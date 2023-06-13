Alabama awards 21 medical cannabis business licenses, with more to come

Alabama cannabis regulators awarded licenses to 21 medical marijuana companies as the state gears up to launch its legal MMJ program.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) made its picks during a closed portion of a Monday meeting, according to AL.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The successful businesses were drawn from a pool of 90 applicants that advanced to the review and scoring process in April.

Licenses were awarded in six categories:

Integrated facility:

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis.

Southeast Cannabis Co.

Sustainable Alabama.

TheraTrue Alabama.

Verano Alabama.

Cultivator:

Blackberry Farms.

Gulf Shore Remedies.

Pure by Sirmon Farms.

Twisted Herb Cultivation.

Processor:

1819 Labs.

Enchanted Green.

Jasper Development Group.

Organic Harvest Lab.

Dispensary:

CCS of Alabama.

RJK Holdings AL.

Statewide Property Holdings AL.

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries.

Secure transport:

Alabama Secure Transport.

International Communication.

Tyler Van Lines.

State testing lab:

Certus Laboratories.

The AMCC had the ability to award as many as 12 cultivation licenses but handed out only four.

There is no limit on the number of licenses for transporters or testing laboratories.

The AMCC said a second licensing round will be offered for cultivators, secure transporters and testing laboratories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no shortage of qualified individuals and entities who provided applications for us to consider,” AMCC Chair Dr. Steven Stokes said in a statement.

“Based on the evaluators’ assessments and the Commission’s considerations, we believe that we have selected an outstanding slate of inaugural licensees to represent Alabama’s new medical cannabis industry.”

An exact launch date for medical marijuana sales in Alabama remains undetermined.

MMJ legalization in the state was signed into law in 2021.