Alabama regulators issued five integrated licenses to medical marijuana companies, finalizing the state’s small batch of initial permits for MMJ retailers, suppliers and processors.

After hearing presentations last week, according to AL.com, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) on Tuesday selected the following companies in what has been a contentious and controversial process:

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis.

Specialty Medical Products of Alabama.

Sustainable Alabama.

Trulieve AL.

Wagon Trail Med-Serv.

License winners have 13 days to pay the $2,500 license application fee and the $50,000 annual license fee.

The application and selection process for those licenses sparked lawsuits after the state’s first two attempts to issue them.

Alabama Always, an MMJ company seeking one of the state’s vertically integrated licenses, filed a petition for a temporary restraining order last week in anticipation of not being selected for one of those integrated licenses.

Then, however, an Alabama circuit court judge denied the request to halt the issuance of MMJ licenses in the state.

Applicants denied licenses have 13 days to request an investigative hearing with the AMCC.

The regulatory agency received 38 applications for integrated facilities and could award only a maximum of five under state law.

Earlier this month, regulators issued 20 MMJ business licenses to dispensaries, cultivators, processors, transportation providers and testing labs.

Medical marijuana production could begin in early January.