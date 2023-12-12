Judge denies injunction to halt Alabama medical cannabis licensing

A circuit court judge in Alabama denied a request to halt the issuance of medical cannabis licenses in the state.

Judge James Anderson denied the temporary restraining order request by Alabama Always, an MMJ company seeking one of the state’s vertically integrated licenses, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

Alabama Always filed a lawsuit last week in anticipation of not being selected for one of those integrated licenses, Alabama Today reported.

The suit alleges that some members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), the state’s MMJ regulator, are biased against the company.

The AMCC heard presentations last week from integrated facility applicants and planned to award these licenses at their meeting Tuesday.

That lawsuit was the third filed by Alabama Always, which was not selected in the first two licensing rounds.

In August, the company petitioned for a temporary restraining order to halt the licensing process after the second round, alleging that state regulators unfairly deliberated in a closed session, thereby violating the Open Meetings Act during the selection process.

MMJ regulators’ first two attempts to issue businesses licenses in Alabama were ultimately scrapped after prompting lawsuits and industry backlash.

Earlier this month, regulators issued 20 MMJ business licenses to dispensaries, cultivators, processors, transportation providers and testing labs.

The AMCC has received 38 applications for integrated facilities and can award a maximum of five under state law.