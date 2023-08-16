Alabama company files motion to halt medical cannabis licensing

An Alabama company that wasn’t selected for a medical cannabis permit wants to halt the already-delayed licensing process, alleging state regulators unfairly deliberated in a closed session.

In a motion filed Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Alabama Always alleges the state’s Medical Cannabis Commission violated the Open Meetings Act during the selection process, according to AL.com.

Dadeville-based Alabama Always is requesting that the court grant a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

The company was not among the new licensees announced by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) on Aug. 10, nor was it selected in the initial licensing round in June – a process that was later voided because of errors in the scoring methodology.

Alabama Always initially sued the AMCC in June over the scoring issue, and six other companies joined that lawsuit.

The AMCC did not provide comment to AL.com about Tuesday’s motion.