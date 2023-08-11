Alabama resets medical marijuana launch, issues 24 licenses

For the second time this summer, Alabama regulators issued a batch of licenses meant to launch the state’s medical marijuana industry.

However, ongoing litigation means it’s still doubtful whether the first products will appear on retail store shelves before the end of the year.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission in June chose 21 MMJ businesses to license.

Those licenses were never issued, and they were voided on Thursday, AL.com reported.

In their place, 24 new licenses were granted, including 19 to businesses that were among those chosen for permits in June.

In addition to five Integrated Facility permits, which allow a business to be vertically integrated, the state awarded seven Cultivator licenses, four Processor permits, four Dispensary licenses, three Transportation permits and one Testing Lab license.

Licenses could be issued in two weeks, according to AL.com.

Applicants not licensed in this round have two weeks to appeal.

A total of 90 applicants sought licenses, the newspaper reported.