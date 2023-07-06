Alabama’s medical marijuana licensing process paused as hearing delayed

Medical marijuana business licensing in Alabama remains on hold after a judge postponed a hearing related to lawsuits against the state’s MMJ regulatory agency over its scoring process.

The initial round of 21 winners for MMJ business licenses was announced by the agency June 12.

But the licensing process was delayed after what Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC )Chair Steven Stokes described as “potential inconsistencies” in the scoring process presided over by the University of South Alabama.

A judge subsequently extended an appeals deadline for companies denied a license after legal action taken against the AMCC by companies denied licenses.

A hearing scheduled for July 13 has now been postponed, Huntsville TV station WHNT reported.

“The delay will give the AMCC more time to complete an independent review of its application process,” according to WHNT.

A total of four Alabama companies are now involved in lawsuits against the AMCC, the TV station reported in a separate story.

Alabama’s governor signed MMJ legalization into law in 2021.

It is unknown when MMJ sales will launch in the state.