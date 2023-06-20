Alabama halts medical cannabis licensing process over scoring concerns

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) is delaying handing out its initial round of medical marijuana cultivation and retail licenses as it reviews the consistency of its evaluation process.

The AMCC made the decision at an emergency meeting, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stay is recommended due to the AMCC discovery of potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data,” commission Chair Dr. Steven Stokes said in reading the resolution at the meeting, AL.com reported.

Details were not provided, but Stokes characterized the delay as temporary.

The commission announced the winners of 21 licenses on June 12.

Awardees are no longer required to pay license fees by the original June 26 deadline.

And those licenses no longer will be issued July 10, as scheduled.

“This stay will remain in effect until lifted by the commission,” Stokes said, according to AL.com.

“Once the stay is lifted, the commission will reconsider awarding of licenses and provide an updated timeline.”



ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other states where private companies evaluated license applications, the AMCC selected the University of South Alabama to score the bids for business permits.

Alabama legalized medical marijuana in spring 2021.