Alabama judge extends deadline for medical cannabis license appeals

Applicants denied an Alabama medical cannabis business license have until July to appeal, thanks to a judge’s ruling.

The extended appeals deadline stems from a temporary restraining order that an Alabama judge granted in a lawsuit that two MMJ companies filed against state regulators, AL.com reported.

Denied MMJ applicants Alabama Always and Hornet Medicinals filed suit last week saying that the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission “‘rubber stamped’ the evaluators’ scores and did not publicly discuss the merits of the license applicants,” according to AL.com.

The licensing process – farmed out to the University of South Alabama – had already been put on hold after the commission discovered “potential inconsistencies” in how the applications were scored.

The licensing delay came after the commission awarded the first 21 cultivation and retail MMJ licenses on June 12.

At the time, the commission said the applicants denied a permit – more than 90 entities applied – would have until June 26 to appeal.

But in issuing the temporary restraining order on the licensing process, Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson said denied applicants now have until at least July 13 to appeal, according to AL.com.