Alabama lawmakers send medical marijuana measure to governor

A medical marijuana legalization measure is headed to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey after lawmakers gave their final approval late Thursday.

The state Senate, as expected, concurred with changes made by the House of Representatives, which passed the bill in a historic 68-34 vote earlier in the day Thursday. The state Senate had passed its version in February.

It’s uncertain what Ivey will do, but she did sign a bill in 2019 renewing a provision allowing children with seizures to use cannabis oil.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola told the Associated Press that the governor realizes how emotional the issue is, as seen through the hours of debate in the House.

“We are sensitive to that and will give it the diligence it deserves,” Maiola said late Thursday.

Alabama would become the 39th state to legalize medical marijuana, and the third in the Deep South although Mississippi’s program is being challenged in the state Supreme Court.

The Alabama measure is restrictive, with low daily milligram purchase limits and license caps.