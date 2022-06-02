Alimentation Couche-Tard exec takes helm of cannabis retailer Fire & Flower

Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower appointed Stéphane Trudel as chief executive officer, effective immediately, the company announced Thursday.
Trudel had been senior vice president of operations for Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Quebec-based convenience store operator that owns about 20% of Fire & Flower’s shares.
Alimentation Couche-Tard plans to boost its stake to roughly 35%.
Trudel takes the reins from Trevor Fencott, who had served as CEO since 2018.
Fencott also resigned from Fire & Flower’s board of directors.
“Over the past four years we built Fire & Flower from the ground-up into one of the world’s largest licensed cannabis retailers, powered by our unique Hifyre retail and consumer technology platform,” Fencott said in a new release.
“We also secured and deepened our strategic partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard, one of the world’s largest retailers, to provide us with capabilities to expand globally.”
Toronto-based Fire & Flower has more than 100 corporate-owned stores in Canada.
Shares of Fire & Flower trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange as FAF, and the retailer plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange.